Renalytix (LON:RENX) Trading Up 54.8% – Here’s What Happened

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 54.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.12). 3,460,224 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,700% from the average session volume of 192,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

Renalytix Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -72.91, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of £22.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 2.10.

Renalytix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renalytix (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. The Company’s lead product is KidneyIntelX, which has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.