ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 12.4% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.15 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 13.05 ($0.18). Approximately 20,949,213 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 8,391,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.90 ($0.20).

ImmuPharma Stock Down 19.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of £59.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1,345.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.09.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

