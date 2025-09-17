Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Didier Papadopoulos Sells 1,979 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,141.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 88,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,290.16. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, September 15th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,987 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $87,110.85.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,102 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $52,448.56.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 15,440 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $151,620.80.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.50.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 447,083.78% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 284.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 32.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JOBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

