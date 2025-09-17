iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 71,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 221,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,291,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 21 West Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $138.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

