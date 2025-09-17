Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in August

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 122,200 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of UNJCF stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. Unicaja Banco has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNJCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unicaja Banco in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Unicaja Banco in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Unicaja Banco, SA engages in retail banking business in Spain. It offers accounts, payments, and debit and credit cards; mortgages and personal loans; pension plans, investment funds and portfolios, and savings insurance policies; and life, home, car, accident, health, agricultural, and funeral insurance.

