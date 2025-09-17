Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Director Timothy Clossey Sells 2,000 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Clossey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $66,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,080. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -126.39 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at $34,609,000. FJ Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at $26,294,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at $12,750,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 89.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,438,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 681,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 586,003 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.68.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

