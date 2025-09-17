Towerpoint Wealth LLC Buys 753 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,843,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,313,000 after buying an additional 105,613 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,402,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,207.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,234,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,378,000 after buying an additional 1,180,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,134,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,308,000 after buying an additional 54,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

IWN opened at $174.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.90 and a 200 day moving average of $156.62. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.38 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

