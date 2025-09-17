Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Sells 440 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in NiSource by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 131,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 48,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 40,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.59. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

