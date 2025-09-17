Sapient Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,070 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 422.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,162,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $110.86 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $121.83. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total transaction of $1,136,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,692,231.75. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,880.80. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,030. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

