Sapient Capital LLC Sells 28,893 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,893 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 174,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Balefire LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 163,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 96,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of FITB stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.