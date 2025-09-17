Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.6667.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

In related news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,216.88. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,410,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $824,408,000 after purchasing an additional 76,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Textron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,007,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,384,000 after buying an additional 217,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Textron by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,059,000 after buying an additional 433,567 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,190,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,304,000 after purchasing an additional 109,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,153,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,470,000 after purchasing an additional 279,237 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT stock opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81. Textron has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

