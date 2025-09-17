Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 2,229 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF $GNR

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 693,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after buying an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.