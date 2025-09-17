Seneca House Advisors Has $791,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,713,000 after purchasing an additional 352,473 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total value of $5,431,522.40. Following the transaction, the president owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,511,002.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $444.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.93, a P/E/G ratio of 139.20 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $263.45 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.10.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

