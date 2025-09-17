Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Purchases Shares of 3,076 Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:CARR opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $83.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

