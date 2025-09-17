Diageo plc $DEO Shares Sold by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Diageo makes up about 1.5% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $1,908,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 30.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2,331.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.5192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

