iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF $IBMO Shares Bought by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,434 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.00% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 569,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 325,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 20,544 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 319,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BATS:IBMO opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

