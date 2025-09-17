Sunpointe LLC Acquires 515 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Sunpointe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 306.1% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $158.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.16. The company has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $160.34.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,877,251.72. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,446 shares of company stock worth $33,055,075. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. CLSA initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.24.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

