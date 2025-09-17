Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 76.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 54.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Westpark Capital increased their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.81.

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.96. The trade was a 80.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,093,578.22. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,300 shares of company stock worth $55,764,900. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $219.01 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.33 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.30. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 101.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

