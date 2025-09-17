CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Position Trimmed by Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at $962,865.12. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,810.32. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Corporation has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.CMS Energy’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.