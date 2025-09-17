The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,734,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,340,000 after purchasing an additional 686,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,577,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,405,000 after acquiring an additional 682,166 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,367,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 749,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,182,000 after buying an additional 486,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. UBS Group upgraded Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $112.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Gerard H. Warner III purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.23 per share, with a total value of $100,383.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,224.37. This trade represents a 8.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 226,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,466,466.89. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,975 shares of company stock worth $1,079,566. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.