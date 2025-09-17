Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Shares Sold by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,949,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,280,000 after purchasing an additional 478,833 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,053,000 after acquiring an additional 70,735 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,466,000 after acquiring an additional 84,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,238,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,374,000 after acquiring an additional 72,697 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

