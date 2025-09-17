Sunpointe LLC Sells 677 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Sunpointe LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 48,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

