Stephanie Sciullo Sells 2,361 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) President Stephanie Sciullo sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $400,213.11. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 9,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,659.33. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MSA stock opened at $168.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.95. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 1-year low of $127.86 and a 1-year high of $187.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.22 and a 200 day moving average of $162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $474.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.46 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety Incorporporated

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 397.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Further Reading

