Short Interest in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Declines By 26.7%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ FKU opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $69.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.5288 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
