Short Interest in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Declines By 26.7%

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2025

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKUGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FKU opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $69.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.5288 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000.

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.