Short Interest in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Declines By 26.7%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FKU opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $69.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Get First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.5288 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.