BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) CFO Sells $552,222.70 in Stock

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 31,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $552,222.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 474,582 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,455.90. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BlackSky Technology Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 52.27% and a negative net margin of 82.04%.The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 million. BlackSky Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 215.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 55,067 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 95,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BKSY. Wall Street Zen lowered BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

