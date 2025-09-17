SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Shares Sold by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,042,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.