Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires 72 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.2%

KKR opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citizens Jmp cut KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

View Our Latest Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.