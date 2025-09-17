4,392 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December $FDEC Bought by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 46.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $3,861,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 34.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. FWG Investments LLC. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 49.2% in the first quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 10.0%

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

