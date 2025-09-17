Sapient Capital LLC Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Sapient Capital LLC cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $37,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $477.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $451.15 and its 200-day moving average is $430.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.90 and a 12-month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.13.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

