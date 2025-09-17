Sunpointe LLC Sells 2,133 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Sunpointe LLC lessened its position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Down 7.0%

NYSE CCJ opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cameco Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. CLSA initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $102.00 price objective on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCJ

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.