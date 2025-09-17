Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.