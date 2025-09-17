Richard Campbell Sells 15,583 Shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) Director Richard Campbell sold 15,583 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $617,398.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,529,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,273.32. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

South Plains Financial Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $638.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.24 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 44.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 595.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of South Plains Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPFI

About South Plains Financial

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.