Mandy Pattinson Buys 20,000 Shares of Nine Entertainment (ASX:NEC) Stock

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC – Get Free Report) insider Mandy Pattinson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.15 per share, for a total transaction of A$22,960.00.

Nine Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -214.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Nine Entertainment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 3,174.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Nine Entertainment’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. Nine Entertainment’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Nine Entertainment

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in the broadcasting and program production businesses across free to air television, video on demand, and metropolitan radio networks in Australia. It operates through Broadcasting, Digital and Publishing, Domain Group, and Stan segments. The company provides television services under the brands, including 9Network, Channel 9, 9Gem, 9Go!, 9Life, and 9Rush; video on demand platform under 9Now brand; radio stations under 2GB, 3AW, 4BC, and 6PR brands; and publishes newspapers, news-inserted magazines, digital, and events, as well as nine.com.au, a site of news, lifestyle, sport, and entertainment content.

