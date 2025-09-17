Anthony K.K. Ngai Acquires 2,700 Shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Stock

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) Director Anthony K.K. Ngai purchased 2,700 shares of Silvaco Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $14,337.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,777 shares in the company, valued at $418,305.87. This trade represents a 3.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony K.K. Ngai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Anthony K.K. Ngai purchased 2,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $10,320.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Anthony K.K. Ngai purchased 2,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $10,640.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Anthony K.K. Ngai purchased 5,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00.

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

Shares of SVCO stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVCO. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Silvaco Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Silvaco Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvaco Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silvaco Group by 4,961.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

About Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

