Reinhart Partners LLC. Purchases 21,942 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,891 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.07% of Tapestry worth $12,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.6%

TPR stock opened at $109.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $114.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 253.97%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

