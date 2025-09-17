Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,813 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $215.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $216.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

