Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. Reduces Position in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $81.10.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.