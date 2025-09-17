XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust $XFLT Shares Bought by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $142,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott C. Jones sold 13,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $73,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Trading Down 3.7%

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s payout ratio is 113.79%.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

