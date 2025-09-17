3,157 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Acquired by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,283,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

VBK stock opened at $300.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

