Pines Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,304 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CGDV opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $42.26.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.1295 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

