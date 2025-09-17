VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Purchased by Pines Wealth Management LLC

Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

SMH opened at $307.21 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $308.67. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.20.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

