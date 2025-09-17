Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 100,331 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 75.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,331 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $201.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $204.02.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

