Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

