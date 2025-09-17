Pines Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,228 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $297,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $276,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $12,304,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.94. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $120.80. The stock has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

