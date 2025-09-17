The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Position Boosted by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,076,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after acquiring an additional 891,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:HD opened at $421.87 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $419.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.22 and its 200-day moving average is $372.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

