iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,180,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,863 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $73,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

