PFW Advisors LLC Sells 10,539 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

PFW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,539 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of PFW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 333,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,884 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 105,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $54.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03. The company has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

