Wolff Financial Management LLC Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $176.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.46. The stock has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

