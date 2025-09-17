Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $1,150,929,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 20,894.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,809,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,295 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $210.95 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

