Walmart Inc. $WMT Stock Position Lessened by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Walmart by 95.2% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3%

WMT opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $824.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average of $95.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $14,822,719. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

